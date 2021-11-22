Catapult Receives Partner of the Year Award From Valo Solutions for the Second Year in a Row
Catapult was named 2021 Americas Partner of the Year by Valo Solutions and named Nick Brown, Catapult Technical Solution Lead, Valo Contributor of the year.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, was named 2021 Americas Partner of the Year by Valo Solutions, an an award-winning provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions based on Microsoft technologies. This is the second straight year that Catapult has been honored with that award. Catapult Technical Solution Lead, Nick Brown, was also recognized as Valo Contributor of the Year 2021 Americas.
The Valo Partner of the Year Americas acknowledges constant quality delivery and innovating approaches, new customer opportunities, exceptional ongoing support to existing customers, and overall commitment to the Valo platform. In their first year of partnership with Valo, Catapult rapidly built a diverse book of business in the healthcare, financial, manufacturing, public sector, and nonprofit industries. In 2019, Catapult became the fastest company to ever achieve Valo’s Premium Partner status globally and has continued to grow their customer base each year.
The Valo Contributor of the Year 2021 Americas award is granted to a person who has had a big impact in the Valo community. Valo describes Mr. Brown as a person who “has always strived to keep influencing Valo product quality and improving the delivery model.”
“We are honored to have received the Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row. This Partner of the Year recognition validates that the new digital workplace and Teams offerings we brought to market with Valo to provide our customers with the best productivity solution,” said Eric Russell, Catapult’s Director of Digital Workplace. “We are also extremely proud of Nick Brown for his Contributor of the Year award. Nick has always demonstrated the ability to make an impact in our customer’s digital workplace journeys. He is incredibly resourceful and a true leader in our organization.”
Catapult’s unique ongoing digital workplace improvement program ensures their customers’ long-term success with Valo. By providing a dedicated team of experts, as well as a digital workplace adoption roadmap, Catapult can help customers continuously manage and improve both employee adoption and the technical aspects of their modern workplace.
About Catapult
Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining cloud-based solutions that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft Partner with 10 Advanced Specializations and 17 Microsoft competencies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.
