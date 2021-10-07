Catapult Systems Achieves 10th Microsoft Advanced Specialization solidifying position as a top Microsoft US partner
Catapult has achieved its tenth Microsoft Advanced Specialization, placing them among Microsoft’s most decorated US systems integrator partners.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catapult, a digital solutions and services firm, is pleased to announce it has achieved its tenth Microsoft Advanced Specialization, a key measure of technical prowess in the Microsoft cloud, placing them among Microsoft’s most decorated US systems integrator partners.
Achieving even a single advanced specialization is a significant achievement within the Microsoft partner ecosystem, as they are challenging to qualify for and are only awarded to Microsoft Partners with deep technical knowledge and expertise in specific solution areas. Advanced specializations require demonstration of expertise and high standards of delivery and support through a gold-level Microsoft competency in the business area, subject-matter employee certifications, customer references and often require passing a third-party audit demonstrating evidence of hands-on experience and proven success.
“I am proud to say that we have now achieved 10 Microsoft Advanced Specializations. These Specializations and our 17 competencies demonstrate Catapult has the highest level of expertise and experience in the Microsoft cloud,” said Terri Burmeister, Catapult President. “This achievement is proof of our world-class delivery team’s level of knowledge, talent, and commitment to our customers and to Microsoft.”
Catapult’s Advanced Specializations:
• Access Management
• Adoption and Change Management
• Analytics on Microsoft Azure
• Calling for Microsoft Teams
• Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Microsoft Teams
• Microsoft Information Protection and Governance
• Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure
• Teamwork Deployment
• Threat Protection and Identity
• Windows Server & SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure
Catapult maintains 15 Microsoft gold competencies and 2 silver competencies, ranging from application development, data analytics, security, cloud productivity, and more. For a full list of recognitions, click here.
ABOUT CATAPULT
Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building, and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based solutions that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft Partner with 10 Advanced Specializations and 17 Microsoft competencies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.
Mindy Russell
Catapult Systems
+1 512-577-7737
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn