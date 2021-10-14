Submit Release
Catapult Systems Named #2 Best Place to Work in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catapult, a digital solutions and services firm, was named the second- best place to work in Texas among midsize companies (100-499 U.S. employees) by the Best Companies Group at a gala held in Austin on Monday, October 5th at the Fairmont-Austin.

The Texas Association of Business partnered with the Texas Society of Human Resource Managers (Texas SHRM) and the Best Companies Group to identify and recognize the state’s best employers from small, medium and large companies. The award recognizes top companies as ranked by their employees for eight key strengths: leadership and planning, corporate culture & communications, role satisfaction, work environment, direct supervisor relationship, training development & resources, pay and benefits, and overall engagement.

The Best Companies Group conducts company assessments to gather detailed information about workplaces through employer questionnaires and company-wide employee surveys. At least 80% of employees must participate in the survey to be considered for a Best Place to Work award. The gala featured a keynote from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and an awards presentation for each of the winners in each category.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the best places to work in Texas again this year,” said Liam Collopy, Catapult’s Chief People Officer. “We are a people-driven organization, and awards such as the Best Place to Work are very meaningful to us as they directly reflect the happiness and engagement of our employees. This, above all else, is our most important measure of our success.”

View the 2021 Ranking for the Best Companies to Work for in Texas here.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building, and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based solutions that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft Partner with 10 Advanced Specializations and 17 Microsoft competencies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

