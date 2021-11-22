Mente Group Appoints Kenny Mazingo As Aircraft Market Researcher, Analyst
With expansive knowledge and experience in the very light jet segment of the industry, he provides valuable data to inquiring brokers and research analysts.”DALLAS, TEXAS, US, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading aviation advisory and brokerage firm Mente Group has named Kenny Mazingo as Market Analyst, Planning and Transactions, based in the company's Dallas headquarters.
He is responsible for collecting, interpreting and analyzing general aviation market data in order to support Mente Group's transactions and business development teams. In his role, Mazingo is also involved with developing marketing specifications, presentations, creating reports and client interaction.
"Kenny Mazingo brings a different and strong background to the Mente Group. A self-starter by nature, he is driven by his life-long faith and his passion for general aviation," said Brian Proctor, Mente Group President and CEO. "With expansive knowledge and experience in the very light jet segment of the industry, he provides valuable data to inquiring brokers and research analysts."
Mazingo was previously the aircraft sales associate for another reputable aircraft dealer, and the sales representative for a Part 145 repair station. He is also a member of the International Aircraft Dealer Association (IADA) researcher community.
He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, College of Business and holds a bachelor of science in integrated business. Mazingo is recipient of an IADA Foundation scholarship, enabling him in March 2022 to study Managing the Corporate Aviation Function at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He speaks Portuguese, English and Spanish.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, which is a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.
With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Kansas City, Orlando, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is an accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) and a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit https://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.
About Aquila Aviation Ventures
Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.
About City+Ventures
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.
