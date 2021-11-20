Superhairpieces back to full production capacity for custom hair system orders
Superhairpieces is now able to handle even more custom made hair system orders for its retail and salon clients.
Currently, 94% of all custom orders are fulfilled within six months. The average wait time for custom orders is around four months.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superhairpieces is back to full production capacity.
The hair system supplier previously estimated that it would return to 100% production capacity by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
However, it has now reached its goal over a month in advance as it remains one of the few hair system suppliers to quickly recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While this means many more in-stock hair systems such as toupees, wigs, hair toppers and more will reach clients much quicker, Superhairpieces is specifically focused on its custom made hair system orders.
With other suppliers with factories in China seeing their production capacity halted or in some cases, decrease substantially, wait times for custom orders could potentially be longer than the current estimation of 12 to 18 months. That wait time could be even longer with Chinese New Year approaching.
Superhairpieces, meanwhile, is equipped to handle more custom hair system orders for retail and salon clients with the wait time being just four months on average.
“Our team worked very hard in order to help our clients recover their businesses from the impact of COVID-19,” said Ryan Liu, customer success manager at Superhairpieces. “We understand the importance of custom-made units within the hair replacement industry. That is why we have just completed an urgent factory expansion project which allows greater production capacity for custom orders.
“Currently, 94% of all custom orders are fulfilled within six months. The average wait time for custom orders is around four months. With this new expansion, we will be able to see even faster delivery times in the very near future.”
For all the latest updates and information, you can visit https://www.superhairpieces.com (US/international) or https://superhairpieces.ca/ (Canada).
Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:
Men’s toupee
Hair toppers
Women’s wigs
Human hair extensions
