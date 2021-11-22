Project Boon Partners with Rialto Grocery Outlet for Christmas Food Distribution & Toy Giveaway
Project Boon announces a drive-through event in Rialto, CA, to provide groceries and toys to underserved families in the community.
Christmas is that one time of year when everyone seems to care more, love more, and give more. These are the values of the Project Boon team of volunteers, donors, and board members.”RIALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 18, Project Boon and Rialto Grocery Outlet will join forces for a seasonal giving event, providing both food and toys to local families. The event will begin at 10 AM and run for as long as supplies last in Rialto, CA. The toy giveaway and food distribution will be drive-through only, and Santa Claus will be present to extend festive greetings to all who attend.
— Dr. Kim Kimpel
A Project Boon board member, Dr. Kim Kimpel, says the holiday drive-through is something she looks forward to each year. “Project Boon's Holiday Toy Drive is one of the year's most exciting events for me,” notes Kimpel. “I don't know if it is my love for Christmas or the joy and smiles on the faces of the children and families we meet each year at our event. Christmas is that one time of year when everyone seems to care more, love more, and give more. These are the values of the Project Boon team of volunteers, donors, and board members.”
Scott and Shannon Taylor, owners of the Rialto Grocery Outlet, concur: “As owners of Grocery Outlet of Rialto, we can impact our local communities in a much needed and impactful way. Touching lives for the better in our neighborhood is what we are all about.”
Currently, Project Boon is seeking toy donations from members of the community. A list of drop-off sites is available on the Project Boon Christmas event page. Those interested in donating can contact info@projectboon.org for additional details.
To learn more about Project Boon’s upcoming events, visit http://projectboon.org.
ABOUT:
Project Boon operates events that bring together those in need, those willing to help, and the resources that make a difference. Based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, the non-profit organization seeks to connect people with their local communities and encourage neighbors to support one another during times of need. Additional information is available at http://projectboon.org.
Ellyse Martinez
Project Boon
+1 951-305-3038
email us here