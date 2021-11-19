UPDATE** VT ROUTE 100-WESTFIELD

State of Vermont

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 100 near Buck Hill Road in Westfield is now reopen to all traffic from the Motor Vehicle Crash.

Please Drive Carefully

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 100 near Buck Hill Road in Westfield has been shut down due to a vehicle crash. There’s no current estimated duration for the closure and specific details on the crash are not available. Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.