NetCentrics Welcomes Ty Henrichsmeyer as Director of Technology & Solutions

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a leading provider of cybersecurity services to government and industry, today announced that Ty Henrichsmeyer has joined as Director of Technology and Solutions. Henrichsmeyer brings decades of experience in cyber protection, operations, supply chain risk management and incident response, beginning with his 22-year career serving in the U.S. Air Force.

“NetCentrics welcomes Ty and his experience leading complex, enterprise-scale network security and assurance at all levels of business services,” says Kenny Cushing, CEO. “In the post-SolarWinds era, it is crucial that leadership is fluent in system configuration, forensic investigation and aggressive defense in rapidly shifting environments.”

Henrichsmeyer departs Amazon, where he worked as the senior security voice for supply chain risk management. There, he was responsible for global supply chain security during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic introduced new and novel threats into the both physical and software supply chains, across all industries. My experience in both civilian and military global operational security informs how I will lead at NetCentrics,” he says.

Henrichsmeyer will oversee NetCentrics cybersecurity teams working in U.S. government agencies, armed forces, and private industry capacities.

“Strategic plans must evolve in tandem with policy frameworks and what’s happening on the ground,” says Mr. Henrichsmeyer. “NetCentrics has shown itself to be quick and nimble operating in no-fail environments crucial to national security. My mission is to continue and build upon this work.”

NetCentrics is quickly ramping up its roster of new hires since acquisition by Cerberus Capital in October. Earlier this month NetCentrics welcomed John Felker, former Assistant Director for Integrated Operations, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to its Advisory Board.


About NetCentrics

NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.

