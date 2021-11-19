St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 21A405647
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 at approximately 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Road near Fuller Road in Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Jason Clegg
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash located on Swamp Road near Fuller Road in the town of Newbury. Troopers responded to the scene and through investigation determined Jason Clegg assaulted a household member inside of a moving vehicle, which caused that vehicle to crash into a tree. Clegg was flash cited and transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2021
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
