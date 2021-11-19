Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,033 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A405647

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 at approximately 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Road near Fuller Road in Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Jason Clegg                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash located on Swamp Road near Fuller Road in the town of Newbury.  Troopers responded to the scene and through investigation determined Jason Clegg assaulted a household member inside of a moving vehicle, which caused that vehicle to crash into a tree.  Clegg was flash cited and transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2021           

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.