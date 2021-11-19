St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A405647

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 at approximately 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Road near Fuller Road in Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Jason Clegg

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash located on Swamp Road near Fuller Road in the town of Newbury. Troopers responded to the scene and through investigation determined Jason Clegg assaulted a household member inside of a moving vehicle, which caused that vehicle to crash into a tree. Clegg was flash cited and transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2021

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

