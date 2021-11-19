TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger

On Thursday, November 25, 2021, the Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking Signs (ENP) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

13 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

D Street from 3 rd Street to 4 th Street, SW

4 th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

13 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street, NW between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street, NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Thursday, November 25, 2021 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 3rd Street, NW

13 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

7 th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 7 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

6 th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

3 rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 2 nd Street to 4 th Street, SW

4 th Street from Virginia Avenue to Jefferson Drive, SW

Independence Avenue from 7 th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 4 th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

