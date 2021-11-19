Immunity Boosting Depoliticized In Best-selling Book
“Simplifying The COVID Puzzle” Explores Overall Health Benefits Of 2 Key Vitamins
We simply and clearly explore how vitamins D and K2 act as a low-risk, proactive supplement combination.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter cold and flu season and see a rise nationally in COVID 19 infections, the best-selling book, Simplifying The COVID Puzzle, uses science based evidence in a goal to help de-politicize the COVID 19 debate and offer up tools for overall health by exploring in-depth benefits of immunity boosting of the human body.
— Dr. Andrew Myers & Dr.
Emphasizing the use of 2 key essential vitamins, D and K2, Simplifying The COVID Puzzle, Doctors Grace McComsey and Andrew Myers, who have been at the forefront of SARS-CoV-2 research show that while they don’t prevent COVID-19, these two vitamins can help your immune system better deal with the disease. Studies have shown that serious COVID-19 issues, alongside cold and flu symptoms, have been linked to deficiencies in vitamins D and K2.
The advice offered up here is presented in a way that allows it to be helpful to any person, Democrat or Republican, Pro or Anti vaccine. What is not up for debate here is that our physical health is something we all need to be aware of and be proactive with, especially as we enter a holiday season with increased social interaction.
Dr. McComsey and Dr. Myers are available to discuss the book and answer some key questions including:
Why a robust, competent immune system is key to overall health?
How do these 2 specific key supplements work specifically to help our bodies?
What is the importance of immunity boosting post COVID?
How to depoliticize the debate around our physical wellness, in order to create a healthier self?
