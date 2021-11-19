Distilled Water May Be the Missing Link to Health

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Co-Founder Dr. Jay Davidson Elaborates on How Distilled Water Can Be a Game Changer for Avoiding Toxins

Water matters so much, and I’m at the point now that I believe the quality of your water that you drink is more important than your food” — Dr. Jay

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The toxins we are exposed to through the water we drink can disrupt health and healing down to the cellular level. On the October 13th episode of the Microbe Live health webinar, Dr. Jay Davidson covers a hot topic in the natural wellness world: distilled water being the best in minimizing toxin exposure.

Dr. Jay is the co-founder of health company Microbe Formulas, who hosts Microbe Live as a free weekly webinar. The webinar showcases a variety of wellness experts and health topics from week to week, and in this episode, highlights the thoughts of their founder.

Dr. Jay explains, “Water matters so much, and I’m at the point now that I believe the quality of your water that you drink is more important than your food. [Water] is more important than organic food, the all-natural, the local — and I am all for that. But I believe water is that much more important.”

He continues that although filtered water is better than tap water because it eliminates some toxic contaminants, it is not nearly as thorough at purification as distilling water. Due to the process of filtering vs. distilling, most filtering systems on the market only remove a small portion of chemicals. He adds how filtering provides a “false sense of security,” as there currently are no tests on the market that check for the 86,000+ chemicals registered by the EPA.

The webinar concludes that distillation is the only water purification method that removes the water from the toxins through evaporation so that the toxins can’t follow. Separating the water in this way is the only way, according to Dr. Jay and others in the wellness industry, to get pure, clean H2O.

The entire Microbe Live distilled water webinar by Dr. Jay is available here after creating a free Microbe Formulas account:

https://microbeformulas.com/blogs/live-qa/october-13th-2021.

To learn more and register to attend the weekly health webinar, go here: https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs.

