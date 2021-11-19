Submit Release
DC Courts Celebrate National Adoption Day

You want to add a child to your family.  Perhaps birthing a child isn’t possible or desirable but you still want to provide a loving home and are considering adoption.  How is that done?  What would that mean for you?  Is it easier for married couples, more difficult for singles?  Are their income requirements?  There are so many, many questions.  Saturday, November 18th is the 35th annual National Adoption Day and we’re answering those questions and more for you.

DC Adoption Information: 202-671-LOVE (5683)

 

Magistrate Judge Kenia Seoane López, Superior Court of the District of Columbia (not pictured)

Darryl & Princess Moch, Father & Daughter

 

