Nonprofit Caring For Others Celebrates Thanksgiving with 21st Annual Harvest Distribution: Comfort & Care
Families receive traditional Thanksgiving foods and clothing
From the beginning, giving back to those suffering from poverty during the holiday season has always been part of the mission of Caring For Others.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is hosting its 21st Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10am - 2pm. Held just prior to Thanksgiving, the distribution allows those suffering in poverty the opportunity to celebrate with loved ones and give thanks.
— Caring For Others, Inc. Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
“From the beginning, giving back to those suffering from poverty during the holiday season has always been part of the mission of Caring For Others,” said Caring For Others, Inc. Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “People deserve to live their lives with dignity, and shouldn’t have to worry about basic necessities when we should be enjoying time with family and loved ones.“
The distribution takes place at Caring For Others headquarters (3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta). Individuals wishing to volunteer at the distribution or to make a donation can find those options on the organization’s website at www.Caring4Others.org. Caring For Others will be providing poultry and other meats, produce, and clothing as we head into the cold winter months.
“Comfort & Care is our biggest distribution of the year where we give away thousands of pounds of food, as well as boxes of clothing to help hundreds of families in poverty, just as winter is approaching,” said Richmond-Shockley. “The more volunteers and donations we have, the bigger we can make it. It’s been a difficult year for so many and we are blessed to be able to provide a good meal and some comfort to those that need it most.”
To make a donation to the 21st Annual Harvest Distribution or to learn more about Caring For Others, please visit www.Caring4Others.org.
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+17172536433 ext.
bprokes@rhythmcommunications.com