Mattress Warehouse Celebrates 32nd Anniversary By Opening 299th & 300th Location
Mattress Warehouse is celebrating its 32nd anniversary by opening its 299th and 300th stores.USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is celebrating its 32nd anniversary by opening its 299th and 300th stores. Mattress Warehouse is set to bring better sleep to Hunt Valley, MD, and the Great Northeast Plaza in Philadelphia.
“As we welcome our 300th store and celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Mattress Warehouse, I couldn’t be prouder of our team and everything they do,” said Bill Papettas, President of Mattress Warehouse. “Our commitment to superior customer service is evident in every part of our business, and our success reflects that. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers for years to come in helping them improve their lives through quality sleep.”
The team at the new Mattress Warehouse locations understands that shopping for a mattress can be daunting. With so many choices, it’s hard to know where to start. This is where technology comes in. Mattress Warehouse has invested in a patented diagnostic sleep system called bedMATCH®. Going through the bedMATCH® process is as simple as lying on the bedMATCH® test mattress, which includes sensors and diagnostic technology to analyze your body. In only three minutes, the system then provides a list of recommended mattresses for your individual sleep needs.
“Mattress Warehouse continues to change the way people shop for and buy mattresses,” said Tracy Jones, Vice President of Marketing for Mattress Warehouse. “Our investment in technology, both in our sleep products as well as our patented diagnostic bedMATCH® system, helps us to stand out as the preferred bedding retailer in our marketplace. Our dedicated and highly trained store associates truly focus on putting our customers’ needs first and allow us to constantly exceed their expectations.”
While many retailers are facing supply chain issues and significant delivery delays, Mattress Warehouse is confident in its inventory levels, offering next-day delivery to its customers.
Mattress Warehouse stores carry the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Beautyrest, Cheswick Manor, Casper, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Each store also carries a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, and others.
About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with 300 stores located throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 32 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.
