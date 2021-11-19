Submit Release
VT Route 100 in Westfield - shut down due to crash

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Vermont Route 100 near Buck Hill Road in Westfield has been shut down due to a vehicle crash.  There’s no current estimated duration for the closure and specific details on the crash are not available.  Updates will be provided when available.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

