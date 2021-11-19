Package Nexus Announces PARK AVENUE OPTOMETRY as Latest Retail Customer for Its Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers
World's Most Advanced Smart Parcel Lockers
The Pomona, CA, eye care center now has access to uniquely built, innovative, and patented parcel lockers powered by artificial intelligence by Package Nexus.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Package Nexus, an innovative company, using artificial intelligence to improve lockers and parcel delivery, announces PARK AVENUE OPTOMETRY, an eye care service based in Pomona, CA, as their latest customer. As a result, the optometric practice will have access to Package Nexus' unique and patented service that uses Artificial Intelligence and smart package lockers to process and deliver essential eye care items to people who need it.
With the superior technology offered by Package Nexus, customers of PARK AVENUE OPTOMETRY will get their eyeglasses and other orders faster, on time, and with less risk of damage or mistakes. The system is not like other parcel lockers with high-risk and limited security; instead, the company has built its BOPIS smart lockers for retailers to meet modern-day consumer needs by blending smart technology with industrial-grade hardware.
Package Nexus technology is so efficient that it finishes and completes an order even when it's time out, making it one of the most innovative approaches the industry has ever witnessed. In addition, this intelligent locker system makes it easy for customers to buy online pick up in store, while the lockers' steel thickness ensures enhanced longevity and strength.
With the technology offered by Package Nexus, site managers don't have to spend time chasing customers' parcels anymore because everything is done automatically. The smart parcel lockers ensure high ROI; customers can now access their parcels quickly with less stress and risks with less troubleshooting. The Package Nexus customer service lines are always opened 24/7 to provide required support for any complaints and issues.
About Package Nexus
Package Nexus has built the world's most secured and advanced smart package lockers. The company provides modern parcel processing and delivery service to help businesses and clients deliver faster and increase the customer experience. They are reliable, dependable, and affordable because of their superior operations.
For more information, please visit https://packagenexus.com/markets/retail/
About PARK AVENUE OPTOMETRY
PARK AVENUE OPTOMETRY is an eye care company based in Pomona, CA, offering various services for customers. The business offers Medi-Cal exams for adults and products like Eyeglasses, Lined Bifocal Eyeglasses, and No-line Progressive Eyeglasses, and more.
PARK AVENUE OPTOMETRY can be found at https://www.parkavenueoptometry.com/
David Baker
Package Nexus
+1 858-201-3412
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other