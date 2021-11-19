OffGamers Mobile App Is Ready For All Devices
With OffGamers’ new app, our customers can now bring OffGamers along to wherever they are and shop whenever they need. Just tap our app and our services will be readily available.”SINGAPORE, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has just launched their mobile app and is now ready for download for all devices.
— said Karyn Thng, Director of the Strategic Partnership Unit of OffGamers.
Customers can now choose to download the app from the Google Play Store, App Store, HUAWEI App Gallery or through APK installation, providing an easier platform for customers to shop for their favourite game contents at OffGamers.
The app is designed to be seamless across all devices with a similar experience to OffGamers’ main website.
The download link for all devices can be accessed here: www.offgamers.com/app/index.html
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other