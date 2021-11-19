Sold Out TiE SoCal Angels Investor Summit a Major Success

Investor Panel with TiE SoCal committee Ashish Saboo, Shankar Ram and Anshuman Sinha Investors listening to the startup pitches CMs Networking

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two hundred investors, startup entrepreneurs and business owners experienced an evening featuring startup presentations, networking and a powerhouse investor panel on Thursday, November 11th in the Regency Ballroom at the Hyatt Long Beach.

Startup presentations from companies such as fintech company, Help With My Loan and edutainment tech company, Shoonya impressed the investors in attendance. The investor panel included; Silvia Mah, Co-Founding Partner of Adastra Ventures; Carmen Palafox, Founding Partner of 2045 Capital; David Friedman, President of Tech Coast Angels, OC and Brian McMahon, Head Honcho and Founder of Expert Dojo. The panel was moderated by Shankar Ram, Chair of TiE SoCal Angels. Key takeaways from the panel included the importance of making sure that investors and fund values match those of your startup business and founders being hyper-focused on growth.

Accolades were given by Brian McMahon of Expert Dojo, "Thank you TiE! Great event and investor panel that I had the honor of participating on. You are a leading light for entrepreneurs globally. Anyone who is not a member of the TiE network should be." Expert Dojo is the most active accelerator in Southern California and was one of the most active accelerators in the world throughout the Covid pandemic.

The TiE Investor Summit was postponed from being held earlier in the year due to the Covid challenge and upon its success, the organization is already completing plans for their next annual signature event to be held in December. “TiE SoCal is known for putting on first-class events and the Investor Summit delivered. There was a high energy in the room that was felt by those in attendance and many new business relationships were established throughout the evening,” states Jerry Heikens, Executive Director of TiE SoCal Angels. He continues to add, "This event created a tremendous momentum heading into our full-day TiECon Southwest to be held on Sunday, December 5th at the Sheraton Cerritos." For more information on TiECon Southwest, please visit www.TieConSouthwest.com.

TiE SoCal Angels is a network of successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and highly educated individuals who are now turning their passion for business into investments and mentorship for the next generation. Startups can visit TiESocalAngels.com to apply for their monthly pitching event.