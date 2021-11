UPDATE: Derby Barracks/Kidnapping and other charges *Subject Captured*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/23/21 – 9/29/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Several locations, Newport, Coventry, Brownington, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault

Eluding a Police Officer with Grossly Negligent Operation

Excessive Speed

Aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer

Possession of a firearm by a felon

ACCUSED: Ivan Carmona

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

*UPDATE*

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 – 11/18/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Troy, VT

CHARGES: In-State Warrant – failure to appear, possession of deadly weapon/aggravated disorderly conduct

ACCUSED: Jeremy Bathalon

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following ongoing efforts by the Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies, Ivan Carmona, 29, of Springfield, Massachusetts, has been located and taken into custody. On 11/17/2021 during the late evening hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police encountered a black Cadillac operating erratically on Bear Mountain Road in the town of North Troy. Troopers attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle however it fled on a dead end road, and the subjects then fled on foot. After a search of the area, with additional assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the subjects were not located.

On 11/18/2021 at approximately 1200 hours, Vermont State Police was notified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that they were alerted to activity in the area where foot pursuit occurred the previous evening, and the subject was tentatively identified as Ivan Carmona. Units from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to include their air asset helicopter, responded to the area along with Vermont State Police. U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered two men walking along Guay Farm Road who subsequently fled on foot. Foot pursuits were initiated, and both subjects were taken into custody. The first was identified as Jeremy Bathalon, who was the subject of an in-state warrant for a charge of failure to appear. The second was identified as Ivan Carmona.

The arrest of Carmona followed several incidents over the previous week where the same black Cadillac was observed operating erratically in the town of North Troy and fled from state police when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle. The operator of the black Cadillac in those incidents had not been identified. These incidents are still being investigated by state police.

Carmona was ordered jailed without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the above charges in an online format through the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Carmona’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Orleans County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 1, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is seeking a suspect in a series of crimes in northeastern Vermont and is advising the public to use caution with the individual in question. The suspect is identified as Ivan Carmona, 29, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

On 9/24/21 the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks took a report of an incident that had occurred on 9/23/21. It was reported a suspect had taken the victim from their residence in Newport at gunpoint, assaulted them and held them against their will overnight at a location in Brownington. On 9/24/21 the victim was able to leave and contacted State Police.

At approximately 1830 hours on 9/24/21, Newport Police and State Police received a report that the suspect was back at the victim’s residence. Units responded to the scene and observed the suspect leaving the residence. The suspect fled upon seeing marked police units and a pursuit was authorized. The suspect was pursued through Newport and into Coventry where the pursuit was terminated on Coventry Station Rd.

The case was investigated over the subsequent days and on 9/28/21 probable cause was developed that the accused had been residing at a residence in Brownington. A search warrant was granted by the Court.

On 9/29/21, Troopers in the area of the suspected residence located Kassandra Medellin-Oliver, of the Orleans County area, who was the subject of an active instate arrest warrant on a probation violation arising from drug-related charges and suspected to be an associate of the accused. Medellin-Oliver fled on foot from Troopers and was quickly apprehended.

Additional Troopers including the Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit responded to the suspected residence and the search warrant was executed. As a result of the operation, Eddie Torres, 35, was placed under arrest on an active warrant for drug-related charges out of Massachusetts. Additionally, evidence was recovered which led to the accused from the incidents on 9/23 and 9/24 being positively identified as Ivan Carmona, of Massachusetts. Carmona was not located at the residence and is believed to have fled.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, information regarding the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Carmona is a male approximately 5’10” and 150 lbs with close cropped dark hair and facial hair, a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and a tattoo on his left calf. His ears and lower lip are pierced.

Carmona is wanted by Derby Troopers on suspicion of the above charges. He is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact VSP Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Lieutenant Debra Munson

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218