Attorney General Rob Bonta asked a federal appeals court Wednesday for a new hearing on California’s law to shut down privately run immigration prisons in the state, a law that a panel of the court found to be an illegal obstruction of federal authority over immigration.
You just read:
California AG Bonta wants another shot at law to shut down private immigration prisons
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.