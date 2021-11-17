Submit Release
California AG Bonta wants another shot at law to shut down private immigration prisons

Attorney General Rob Bonta asked a federal appeals court Wednesday for a new hearing on California’s law to shut down privately run immigration prisons in the state, a law that a panel of the court found to be an illegal obstruction of federal authority over immigration.

