DIGITENT PODCASTS WELCOMES “THE FRIENDZY” to its NETWORK - WOMEN SHOULD CELEBRATE

Melissa Carter & Jenn Hobby of TheFriendzy podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts is excited to partner with the hit show “The Friendzy” and include it as part of its Creator Network. The Friendzy explores the many struggles women face with aging and the importance of aging happily. The show can be found at www.digitentpodcast.com .

“Everyone grows old so why not celebrate it!” offers Melissa Carter, co-host of The Friendzy. “Historically women were raised to hide or lie about their age and that’s plain wrong.” Jenn Hobby, her co-host, adds “join us as we talk with experts, celebrities and each other on the many blessings aging delivers and how to be healthier and happier.”

“Happiness is a critical component of health and wellness,” Digitent’s CEO Marty Avallone added, “and age should not make anyone unhappy. Melissa and Jenn explore all of age’s many pleasures and will certainly make you smile along the way.”

About The Friendzy and Digitent Podcasts

www.TheFriendzy.com is a podcast designed to change the conversation around age so you can celebrate your years and not lie about them.

www.DigitentPodcasts.com is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.

