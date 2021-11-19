Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,250 in the last 365 days.

DIGITENT PODCASTS WELCOMES “THE FRIENDZY” to its NETWORK - WOMEN SHOULD CELEBRATE

The Friendzy with Melissa Carter & Jenn Hobby

Melissa Carter & Jenn Hobby of TheFriendzy podcast

The Friendzy explores the many struggles women face with aging and the importance of aging happily. The show can be found at www.digitentpodcast.com .

Everyone grows old so why not celebrate it! offers Melissa Carter, co-host of The Friendzy. Historically women were raised to hide or lie about their age and that’s plain wrong. - Jenn Hobby”
— Melissa Carter & Jenn Hobby

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitent Podcasts is excited to partner with the hit show “The Friendzy” and include it as part of its Creator Network. The Friendzy explores the many struggles women face with aging and the importance of aging happily. The show can be found at www.digitentpodcast.com .

“Everyone grows old so why not celebrate it!” offers Melissa Carter, co-host of The Friendzy. “Historically women were raised to hide or lie about their age and that’s plain wrong.” Jenn Hobby, her co-host, adds “join us as we talk with experts, celebrities and each other on the many blessings aging delivers and how to be healthier and happier.”

“Happiness is a critical component of health and wellness,” Digitent’s CEO Marty Avallone added, “and age should not make anyone unhappy. Melissa and Jenn explore all of age’s many pleasures and will certainly make you smile along the way.”
.
About The Friendzy and Digitent Podcasts

www.TheFriendzy.com is a podcast designed to change the conversation around age so you can celebrate your years and not lie about them.

www.DigitentPodcasts.com is a network of trusted health and wellness podcast programs that will engage, entertain and educate to empower a healthier future for all.

Media Contact: Marty Avallone
mavallone@thedigitent.com
212-679-2681

Kerry Tracy
Digitent
+1 9177349813
email us here

You just read:

DIGITENT PODCASTS WELCOMES “THE FRIENDZY” to its NETWORK - WOMEN SHOULD CELEBRATE

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.