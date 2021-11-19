The Need for a New Script – A New Message for Adoption Awareness Month
BRUNSWICK, GA, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brunswick, Georgia: November is Adoption Awareness Month and Georgia-based non-profit Adoption-Share (the same organization that created Family-Match which uses proprietary technology and predictive analytics to help children in the foster care system get adopted) is proud to introduce their new FLIGHT OF THE HEART campaign.
This campaign features a poignant and uplifting animated video narrated by Hollywood director, screenwriter, and producer Sean Anders (Instant Family, Daddy’s Home, Daddy’s Home 2) and his wife Beth. Their journey towards becoming adoptive parents to three beautiful children provided the inspiration for Sean’s award-winning film, Instant Family, which touched the hearts of a nation and helped raise awareness for the plight of children in the foster care system. We are so grateful they’ve agreed to lend their voices to help advocate for other parents who are willing to open their hearts and homes to a child they have never met.
FLIGHT OF THE HEART offers a new script for policymakers, family court judges, families, and adoption professionals who are hungry for a fresh solution to an age-old problem. We’ve flipped the narrative so it’s clear that America does NOT lack families who wish to adopt children; rather new data shows that adoptive families outnumber waiting children by a ratio of FIVE to ONE (5:1). The delays in the adoption pipeline are often due to a lack of access to the tools required to help agencies place children with accuracy and efficiency; it’s certainly not for a lack of interested families.
While many social welfare agencies put the focus on children waiting to be adopted; Adoption-Share is putting the focus on the families waiting to adopt. Our mission is to inspire, connect, and mobilize parents who are united by a common goal and our site (www.flightoftheheart.us) offers the tools and resources needed to assist them on their journey. With renewed focus, attention, and determination, our goal is to help find permanent, loving homes for the estimated 30,000 children awaiting adoption in the US; with so many more at risk due to the recent pandemic.
Join us at flightoftheheart.us to learn more and to hear a special presentation of our animated short by Sean and Beth Anders.
Flight of the Heart is a campaign of Adoption-Share, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, leveraging technology to bring efficiency, transformation, and reform to the adoption process. Its web-based matching system Family-Match uses compatibility matching and predictive analytics to match waiting children with waiting families. For more information go to flightoftheheart.us.
