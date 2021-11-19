1212 GATEWAY SKINCARE REBOUNDS WITH PLANS TO BUILD OUT EXTENSIVE LINE OF ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS
Female-led sustainable cosmetics brand refocuses efforts to lead the emerging sustainable cosmetics marketSANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1212 Gateway skincare, the sustainable cosmetics line created by YouTube sensation Catherine McBroom in 2020, is refocusing the company’s efforts on its core values of sustainability, science-based formulations, and customer exuberance. 1212 Gateway and partner TBL Cosmetics recently settled a small legal dispute that has realigned the partnership and reestablished the brand as a leader in the emerging sustainable cosmetics industry.
"We're thrilled to be back online and building one of the world's best beauty brands,” said co-founder Catherine McBroom who serves as the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re investing our time and energy into creating the highest quality and sustainable skincare products that will really change the way customers feel about their skin and their commitment to the environment.” McBroom is the mother and famous face behind YouTube’s ACE Family who share their crazy experiences, challenges, pranks, and fun family times with their 20 million fans. “We anticipate the upcoming holiday shopping season to really propel us forward and secure our position as one of the most preferred skincare brands,” she added.
1212 Gateway is designed for women, men, and beginners of all ages who prefer natural ingredients and a holistic approach to skincare. Products are carefully formulated using a science-based approach that focuses on purity and simplicity. Biochemist and preventative skincare expert Hardip Kalsi serves as the company’s Chief Science Officer and brings her extensive knowledge of the cosmeceuticals industry to the position.
The brand’s products currently include a Vitamin GalaxSEA Overnight Face Gel Mask, Orchid Lip Sleeping Mask, Starry Nights Ritual, Deep Hydration Self-Care Ritual, Sunset Ritual, Fountain of Youth Ritual, GalaxSEA Foaming Cleanser, Starseed Eye Cream, Sunray Beauty Oil, and Marigold Lip Balm. The products incorporate natural and sustainably sourced ingredients including olives, sugar, coconut, shea butter, pumpkin seed oil, and oatmeal. These materials from the earth are then supercharged with active ingredients such as coenzyme Q10, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and soy and rice peptides. The brand utilizes no artificial coloring, fragrances or unnatural preservatives, and all of its packaging is made from recyclable materials. 1212 Gateway plans to build out an extensive product mix that will treat a range of skincare needs.
About 1212 Gateway
1212 Gateway Skincare is a sustainable skin care brand. The products are always naturally-derived and sourced only from vendors that share its commitments. Its ingredients contain no artificial coloring, fragrances or unnatural preservatives and all of its packaging is made from recyclable materials. To learn more, visit https://1212gateway.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/1212gateway/.
