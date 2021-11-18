Submit Release
Division of Highways expands Equipment Training Academy

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways has expanded its Equipment Training Academy in Buckhannon to include a brand-new classroom in Parkersburg.   The existing Equipment Training Academy in Buckhannon houses two classrooms. The DOH recently opened a new training facility at District 3 in Parkersburg housing a third.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, the Training Academy had three CDL courses running at once – two in Buckhannon and one in Parkersburg. The DOH holds CDL training almost every month of the year.

Providing training for DOH employees to get a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, is one of the most important courses taught at the Training Academy. The DOH requires a CDL to operate any of its trucks heavier than 26,000 pounds, in addition to bulldozers, excavators, road graders, and other heavy equipment.   The facility is intended to supplement the main academy in Buckhannon and is closer for employees working in the western part of the state.   “I have to thank District 3 Engineer Justin Smith and Assistant DE Jared Evans for helping us get up and running in about two months,” said Aaron Stroud, who oversees the Training Academy.

