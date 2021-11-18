Air Quality permits under review for Nov. 18

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Cerro Gordo County Lehigh Cement Company, LLC – 700 25th St. NW, Mason City. Project # 21-007, Modification to increase monthly truck levels while improving paved road surface dust cleaning. This project is to reduce particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter less than or equal to 10 microns (PM10) emissions on Haul Road (EU80) – Cement Loadout to U.S. Highway 65. The public comment period ends Dec. 18.

Lee County Iowa Fertilizer Company – 3550 180th St., Wever. Project No. 21-126, Modification of the permit for equipment leaks. This project was to correct the calculation of potential emission from equipment leaks and update Best Available Control Technology requirements. The operating limits and associated record keeping requirements in the permit were also updated. The public comment period ends Dec. 20.

Muscatine County Grain Processing Corporation – 1600 Oregon St., Muscatine. Project No. 21-079. The purpose of this project is to increase the hourly emission limits for particulate matter (PM, PM10 and PM2.5) for emission point EP297.0 due to the results of a performance test conducted in October 2020. EP297.0 is the exhaust point for the #2 Wet Germ Transfer System, the #3 Germ Dryer and the #4 Germ Dryer. The public comment period ends Dec. 19.