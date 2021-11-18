Milestone Birthday: The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset wished Elsie Cassidy a 105th birthday
NESCONSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset was proud to host a milestone 105th Birthday celebration at the center for beloved resident Elsie Cassidy on Thursday, November 18th.
Elsie Cassidy celebrated her 105th birthday with the staff at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset along with her family.
Born in the Bronx, New York, on November 18th, 1916, Ms. Elsie Cassidy grew up with her three siblings Vivian, Arthur, and Eddie, in a lively household of which she was the oldest. She grew up loving to dance and listening to music, especially soft rock.
As an adult, Elsie worked as a manicurist for the esteemed Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, New York. She then met the love of her life, Walter, to whom she was married for over 55 magical years. During this time, Walter served in the Navy, from which he later retired as a brave Veteran. The couple bonded over their mutual love of travel and enjoyed many trips and cruises together to favorite destinations like Hawaii and Europe.
Though Elsie and Walter did not have any children of their own, they were particularly close with their siblings and shared a robust set of family-oriented values. Unfortunately, Walter passed away in 2004, after which Elsie continued to live independently until 2016, at which point she moved to an assisted living facility on Long Island, New York.
Following three years in assisted living, Elsie realized she developed a need for a closer level of care and researched a new community to call home. After research and deliberation, she was transferred to a nursing home on Long Island, New York, called The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset. She quickly became a part of The Hamlet family and has become deeply loved by the community. Elsie has been at The Hamlet for the past three years, and the community is thrilled to be a part of her monumental 105th birthday celebration.
Elsie spends her time at The Hamlet, relaxing, watching television, and participating in programs and activities. When The Hamlet team asked Elsie, "what is the secret to longevity?" Elsie replied, "having no children and no stress." Elsie, her family, and The Hamlet are all extremely excited to celebrate her special birthday.
