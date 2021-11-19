New Workshop Series Educates Consumers with Free Gemstone Information, Trivia, Prizes and More
Shop LC Workshops is Delivering Joy with a new interactive consumer experience
We want to bring quality educational information in a fun format while also encouraging interaction between our customers and with our Shop LC hosts.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop LC Workshops are a new interactive consumer experience from Shop LC, America’s fastest growing home shopping channel.
“We want to bring quality educational information in a fun format while also encouraging interaction between our customers and with our Shop LC hosts,” says Tisha Koerner, Brand & Creative Manger, Shop LC. “We pour our hearts into creating fun content with videos and trivia and select really special products to give away to our winners because it really excites our team. One thing we've learned is that our customers are passionate! They come with their own fun facts and history of gemstones to share too. So as much as we give, we also receive, which just feels great for everyone!”
Shop LC Workshops are monthly, hour-long events with a customer-oriented focus. Moderated by a Shop LC host like Blake Clemency or Craig Rooke, they and the Shop LC Marketing team help guide customers through the history and lore of popular gemstones – all in a personalized and intimate format.
Workshops are driven by on-air engagement. Customers share questions and stories with the Shop LC team through live text and email, helping inform potential gems for future workshops, and the information the team presents. Each event features free educational material, trivia with prizes, an inside peek into Shop LC operations, and a chance to interact directly with Shop LC hosts! Seating is limited and fills up quickly.
Shawn Wilsie will present the next Shop LC Workshop, featuring tanzanite, on November 22, 3PM CT.
Register for the Shop LC Workshop featuring tanzanite.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
