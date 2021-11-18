Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for 2021

Thank you to our incredible, loyal clients for acknowledging our unwavering commitment to excellence.” — Tammy Henry, VP of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a national and international provider of background screening solutions, proudly announces they, for the fourth year in a row, have been ranked in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, Pre-Employment Screening for 2021.

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based on feedback from current clients of the background screening providers. The data is analyzed and measured by service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Scores are then calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. Data Facts ranked #2 on the "Overall Midsize Program, Pre-Employment Screening Leaders" list.

Tammy Henry, the Vice-President of Client Success for Data Facts, was happy with the news. “Ranking on one of the most noteworthy lists for our industry is rewarding to our team. They strive daily building these relationships and providing consistent, exemplary support. Thank you to our incredible, loyal clients for acknowledging our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Data Facts’ Vice-President of Sales, Julie Henderson, is also pleased with the recognition. “I’m delighted Data Facts received an award driven completely from customer feedback. We are thankful and honored to serve the great organizations that choose to partner with us. Every member of our team gives their best every day. It’s priceless knowing we hit the mark with our clients and exceed their expectations.”

About HRO Today

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 525 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. We offer a deep understanding of our clients’ challenges in decreasing hiring time and increasing efficiencies, and leverage this knowledge to provide a seamless, end-to-end experience. Fast turnaround times, concierge client support, and the most accurate information available is standard operating procedure with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience.

Data Facts is PBSA and SOC 2 accredited, and a women-owned company. Learn more by visiting our website.