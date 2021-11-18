Submit Release
Shaftsbury barracks/ Missing Hunter

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B303290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis                           

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11-18-21/ 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kelley Stand Road, Sunderland, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Hunter

 

SUBJECT OF SEARCH: Kirby Olson

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the morning of 11-18-21, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were notified of a missing hunter in the woods off of Kelley Stand Road near Branch Pond Road in the town of Sunderland, VT. The missing person was identified by family as Kirby Olson, 59, of Arlington, who entered the woods the previous day and had not been heard from since approximately 1500 hours on 11-17-21.

 

Members from VSP - Search and Rescue Team, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Wardens, U.S. National Forest Service, Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad and members of the public began responding to the area to assist with the search efforts.

 

While efforts were being coordinated, State Police learned Olson exited the woods farther west from where he entered. Olson was reported to be in good health and was uninjured. Upon speaking with Olson, troopers learned that while hunting he took a deer, however, while attempting to bring the deer out of the woods it became too dark to continue, and Olson decided to stay in the woods for the evening and hike out in the morning.

 

Members from Vermont Fish and Wildlife assisted in removing the deer carcass from the woods.

