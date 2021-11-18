A Place Called Home Hosts Annual Gala Honoring Oscar Winning Producer and Executive Leader for Herbalife Nutrition
APCH honors Mark Schissel of Herbalife Nutrition and Karen Rupert Toliver, producer of the Academy Award-winning short film “Hair Love”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home honors Mark Schissel, Chief Operating Officer, Herbalife Nutrition and Karen Rupert Toliver, Executive Vice President of Creative, Sony Pictures Animation, and producer of the Academy Award-winning animated short film “Hair Love”, for their support of youth and families in Los Angeles.
WHAT: A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit youth and community center providing a safe, nurturing environment for South Central youth and their families, will celebrate 28 years of service during its 21st Annual Gala for the Children, which celebrates the organization’s members and alumni and raises critical funds to support its proven programs.
This year’s virtual celebration will feature an exciting lineup of performances by special guests and the APCH youth band and dance company, and testimonials from members impacted by APCH’s work. The event will also feature a special spoken word piece written and performed by APCH members and staff.
WHO: Actors Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu of the highly anticipated Lifetime holiday film “A Christmas Dance Reunion” and the global hit “High School Musical” movies, will serve as hosts for the evening.
Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Producer, Sony Pictures Animation, will present the 2021 Leadership in Media Award to Karen Rupert Toliver, Executive Vice President of Creative, Sony Pictures Animation and producer of the Academy Award-winning animated short film “Hair Love”.
Dawn Campbell, Senior Vice President, Global Innovation, Herbalife Nutrition, will present the 2021 Bridge to the Future Award to Mark Schissel, Chief Operating Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.
Musical performances by Brownsuede and the APCH youth member house band. Plus, special spoken word and dance performances featuring APCH member artists, alumni and staff.
Event sponsors include Bank of America, Cal Wellness, DBS Bank, Energy Service Partners (ESP), Gerber & Co/RVW Wealth, Herbalife Nutrition, Lifetime, US Bank, Workshop Creative, The Refinery, and MOCEAN, and many individual donors and families.
WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 2021
6PM - Gala pre-show begins
7PM - Gala celebration begins
7:15PM - APCH Youth Band and Dance Company Perform
7:20PM – Leadership in Media Award: Karen Rupert Toliver
7:50PM – Bridge to the Future Award: Mark Schissel
WHERE: Online from the safety of your home at https://apch.org/gala2021/.
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
