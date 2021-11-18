St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204603

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2021 at 0250 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irving Oil Gas Station @ 3180 Vermont Route 78, Highgate, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Irving Oil Gas Station

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint at the Irving Oil gas station in the Town of Highgate. Investigation revealed that forced entry was made through the front door and packs and cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the store. Initial review of security footage indicates that there was one suspect. The suspect is described as a white male who was approximately 6 feet tall wearing a black Under Armour jacket over a dark green hoodie and dark cargo pants with dark footwear Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Initial images from the security camera footage is included of the individual. An updated news release will be provided when additional details or an improved image become available. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.