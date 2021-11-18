Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information / Burglary

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204603

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2021 at 0250 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irving Oil Gas Station @ 3180 Vermont Route 78, Highgate, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                              

 

VICTIM: Irving Oil Gas Station

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint at the Irving Oil gas station in the Town of Highgate. Investigation revealed that forced entry was made through the front door and packs and cartons of cigarettes were stolen from the store. Initial review of security footage indicates that there was one suspect. The suspect is described as a white male who was approximately 6 feet tall wearing a black Under Armour jacket over a dark green hoodie and dark cargo pants with dark footwear Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Initial images from the security camera footage is included of the individual. An updated news release will be provided when additional details or an improved image become available. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

