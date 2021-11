Negative Zero & Buzzing Underground SoundCloud Artist Demxntia Team Up on Unexpected Trap Metal Collaboration

Negative Zero & Demxntia - склеп // CRYPT Cleopatra Records

New Single “склеп // CRYPT” Released by Cleopatra Records!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Negative Zero began releasing deathcore covers on SoundCloud but soon fell in love with the emo trap scene. He’s been discovered by major YouTube channels such as Astari & trash. After experimenting in a studio in Florida, he realized he wanted to work more with his vocals. So, Negative Zero teamed up with Brody to make his first trap metal song in 2017, and a new calling was found.Now, Negative Zero is teaming up with diverse artist Demxntia for a killer track “склеп // CRYPT,” which is released on Cleopatra Records.To purchase: https://orcd.co/negative_zero_demxntia Press inquiries:Glass Onyon PRPH: 828-350-8158glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records