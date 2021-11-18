Negative Zero & Buzzing Underground SoundCloud Artist Demxntia Team Up on Unexpected Trap Metal Collaboration
New Single “склеп // CRYPT” Released by Cleopatra Records!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Negative Zero began releasing deathcore covers on SoundCloud but soon fell in love with the emo trap scene. He’s been discovered by major YouTube channels such as Astari & trash. After experimenting in a studio in Florida, he realized he wanted to work more with his vocals. So, Negative Zero teamed up with Brody to make his first trap metal song in 2017, and a new calling was found.
Now, Negative Zero is teaming up with diverse artist Demxntia for a killer track “склеп // CRYPT,” which is released on Cleopatra Records.
To purchase: https://orcd.co/negative_zero_demxntia
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Facebook @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRecords/
Instagram @cleopatrarecords
https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrarecords/
Twitter @cleopatrarecord
https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord
Youtube @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopQ0616Fpfrq8Gt0N-0zOQ
Soundcloud @cleopatra-recs
https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs
Dailymotion @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.dailymotion.com/CleopatraRecords
Vimeo @cleopatrarecords
https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords
Spotify @cleopatra_recs
https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopatra_recs
Linkedin @cleopatra-records
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleopatra-records
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com