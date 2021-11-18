Coryell Roofing Delivers Tremendous Support to Teachers, Students and Texas Public Schools
Coryell Roofing was a sponsor and attendee of the 17th annual Friends of Texas Public Schools dinner and awards gala. Coryell covers Texas public schools.
Coryell Roofing stands behind Friends of Texas Public Schools' work to educate Texans about the virtues and achievements of Texas Public Schools.”WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public schools of Texas have friends in high places that have them well covered. Coryell Roofing attended the 17th annual Friend of the Year Awards dinner with Friends of Texas Public Schools at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium in Waco. This fantastic event honors people and businesses that support the hard-working students and educators of Texas.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
Returning as a Silver-Level sponsor for the Friendsgiving Gala, Coryell Roofing stood amongst other great organizations at the event. Friends of Texas Public Schools recognize community members with a distinguished service award for their devotion to the Texas education system.
Being a sponsor for the Gala is one of many supportive acts of Coryell Roofing. The company has always provided support to Texas' public education. Their pledge to assisting educators and students is as inherent as their ability to provide quality roofs.
"We are excited to be a Corporate Partner of Friends of Texas Public Schools another year. Coryell Roofing stands behind Friends of Texas Public Schools' work to educate Texans about the virtues and achievements of Texas Public Schools. We will continue to support and promote their mission in any way we can," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing.
The dedication displayed by Coryell Roofing in helping to push the excellence of Texas educators is overwhelming. With community members like Coryell Roofing, it is easy to see why Texas public schools have a high national public-school ranking.
About Coryell Roofing
Coryell Roofing is a commercial roofing company servicing the states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Texas. They can advise on the best solution, whether a client needs a complete roof replacement, a metal roof retrofit, or an alternative repair method. Coryell provides their services to churches, businesses, and of course, schools.
