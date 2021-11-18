Submit Release
November 18 - Proposed Initiative #31 (“State Income Tax Rate Reduction”) Qualifies For 2022 General Election Ballot

Denver, November 18, 2021 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office announced today that Proposed Initiative 31 (“State Income Tax Rate Reduction”) obtained the sufficient number of signatures and has qualified for inclusion on the 2022 general election ballot.

The “State Income Tax Rate Reduction” Initiative submitted 215,365 petition signatures, needing 124,632 valid signatures to qualify for inclusion on the 2022 ballot. After reviewing a 5% random sample of the submitted signatures, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office projected the number of valid signatures to be 148,189, greater than 110 percent of the total number of signatures required for placement on the ballot. These requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado constitution and 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

Random Sample Verification Summary:

Total number of qualified signatures lines submitted 215,365
5% of qualified signatures submitted (random sample) 10,769
Total number of entries accepted (valid) from the random sample 7,410
Total number of entries rejected (invalid) from the random sample 3,359
Number of projected valid signatures from the random sample 148,189
Total number of valid signatures required for placement on ballot 124,632
Projected percentage of required valid signatures 118.90%

The full Statement of Sufficiency is available here. A calculation of sufficiency signatures from the random sample is available here. The text of the “State Income Tax Reduction” Initiative is available here.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.

