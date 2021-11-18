GALT Ranks 9 on 2021 Vet100 List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) is No. 9 on the 2021 Vet100 List. Created in partnership with Inc. magazine, the Vet100 was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success. Originally established as the Vet50 list, 2020’s list expanded to include 100 veteran-owned businesses in acknowledgment of the growing culture and success of veteran entrepreneurs. The full 2021 Vet100 list can be viewed via this link: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/2021-vet100/.
“It is of course an honor to be recognized by Vet100,” said John Kohut, GALT CEO, “yet the real honor is working with and for veterans who have given so much to our great nation.”
GALT, a non-traditional defense contractor and Veteran-Owned Small-Business (VOSB), is focused on the systems architecture of Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and how best to move warfighting information forward and across multiple domains.
David Heist
