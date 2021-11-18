Submit Release
Pax­ton Joins Nation­wide Inves­ti­ga­tion Into Instagram’s Impact on Young People

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform – Instagram – to children and young adults despite knowing that such use is associated with physical and mental health harms. The investigation targets, among other things, Meta’s efforts to increase the frequency and duration of young users’ engagement and the resulting harms caused by such extended engagement. Meta’s own internal research shows that using Instagram is associated with increased risks of depression, eating disorders, and even suicide.

