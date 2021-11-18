Submit Release
Suspects and a Vehicle are Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 2500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

The vehicle that was taken is described as an 2006 gray BMW X5 with Maryland tags 8CT9875. It is pictured below.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen the photos below:

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

