Press release on the occasion of the opening of the first GameS branch in Montenegro
Games opened the first branch office in MontenegroPODGORICA, ZLATIBOR, MONTENEGRO, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Games, a store chain specialized in the sale of consoles, games, and gaming equipment, has recently opened its branch office in Montenegro.
The first Games branch in Montenegro was opened in Podgorica, on the first floor of the Delta City shopping center.
In addition to the store, the citizens of Montenegro have access to the Games webshop where you can find the latest computer games, game consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo), gaming equipment, and other gaming accessories.
Also, on the Games webshop website as well as in the branch office within the Delta City shopping center, you can find many popular board games, such as the board game Catan, Splendor, Cartographers, and many others.
Not to be forgotten, Games offers e-sports equipment as well as a diverse accompanying program related to gaming and fantasy themes: action figures, pendants, mugs, bags, backpacks, etc.
For many years Games has been the only authorized seller and distributor of SteelSeries, a leader in the production of gaming equipment (mice, keyboards, pads, and headphones).
Furthermore, since 2018. Games is the distributor of the e-sports brand Zowie - gaming division of BANQ, the most common choice of professional players because of its simplicity and perfection which displays in their products such are mice, keyboards, headphones, pads, and gaming monitors.
The Games company was founded in 2007. when the first Games store was opened in Belgrade.
With the opening of the first branch office in Montenegro, the company Games opened its tenth store and two webshops that have an official e-Trustmark quality certificate.
Besides the recently opened store in Podgorica, Games has six stores in Belgrade, two in Novi Sad and one in Kragujevac.
Games is recognized as the ultimate selling point for everyone who has a gaming lifestyle. Games trump cards are the largest selection of games and equipment, trained staff, new releases always and on time.
Also, Games offer additional benefits to console owners - they buy and sell used console games so passionate gamers can sell their games which they don't want anymore or they can buy a used one, if they don't have enough money for the new one.
