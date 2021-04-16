Marani Receives Funding and Support From HTEC and Mayo Clinic for Its AI-Powered Medtech Solution
A patient-facing pregnancy education and engagement mobile app developed by Marani receives backing by Mayo Clinic and HTEC Group
We don't yet know the market size, but with more than 385,000 babies born around the world each day, and a need to develop digital health solutions for prenatal care, we see this market as substantial. Marani receives funding and support on its mission to improve heathcare outcomes from HTEC group and Mayo Clinic.
— Ann Holder, CEO of Marani Health
The company has raised $5 million since its formation, including the recent 3.7 million in seed round, as well as the earnings of the National Science Foundation Grant to support research and development for their pregnancy monitoring solution. Marani's investors include a number of experienced healthcare angel investors and several early-stage investment funds. San Francisco-based HTEC Group is Marani’s main technology development partner and a pioneer in dry-electrode and AI implementation in telehealth devices.
Together with Marani, HTEC created a technologically advanced solution that will make pregnancy safer, reduce unnecessary outcomes such as C-sections, and ultimately save lives.
About HTEC Group:
HTEC Group is a technology consulting and R&D services company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, the UK, Serbia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
HTEC brings together leading technology experts, creative thinkers, business consultants, and over 700 engineers skilled in product development, hardware and firmware engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, and scalable cloud platforms to deliver fully integrated solutions.
Through partnerships with leading scientific research organizations, global corporate customers, as well as some of the most disruptive startups in the world, HTEC Group is engaged in the development of products used by millions of people.
