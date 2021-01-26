HTEC Group Acquires Konstrukt to Strengthen Product Design
HTEC Group acquired Konstrukt, a Serbia-based product strategy and design company with a strong talent base and client portfolio.
We are thrilled to join HTEC Group in what is arguably the start of the most ambitious journey a tech company from the region has ever embarked on.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTEC Group, a technology consulting and development company, with headquarters in San Francisco and regional offices in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, the UK, and Eastern Europe — has announced a second acquisition in the last six months of a Serbia-based product design company Konstrukt.
— Srđan Čolak, the CEO of Konstrukt
With the new addition of the Konstrukt team, HTEC now counts more than 700 highly skilled and industry-tested engineers, consultants, creative thinkers, growth specialists and designers.
Konstrukt is a brand and product development firm that helps businesses achieve optimal product strategy with maximum efficiency using a ‘design-thinking’ approach to produce products and brands that truly matter to customers.
Due to the growing demand for its sophisticated digital solutions that leverage the latest technologies, HTEC has decided to strengthen its product design and development capacities through an acquisition of a like-minded company with special expertise in Retail and Healthcare industries, where HTEC also has deep experience.
The acquisition further expands HTEC’s existing capacities with three key hires. These young experts will bring their enthusiasm, design-thinking mindset, creativity and vast product experience to help HTEC position itself on the global map of technology consulting and product development companies.
Commenting on the acquisition, Srđan Čolak, the CEO of Konstrukt, said: “We are thrilled to join HTEC Group in what is arguably the start of the most ambitious journey a tech company from the region has ever embarked on. We are honored and grateful for the opportunity to influence further evolution of the company’s product and design thinking. It is unquestionably a privilege to create alongside the best tech talent in the region.”
Dusan Kosic, the President of HTEC, added: “We are pleased to welcome Konstrukt and the team to the HTEC family. Ever since our first interaction with Konstrukt and its leaders, we felt that their creativity, work ethics and focus on the product aspect of the digital industry, would be a complementary fit to an already proven HTEC’s top quality engineering. Holding firmly to our growth strategy, we invited Srdjan and the team to join and further empower HTEC’s digital product division on the road to becoming a one-stop technology partner for our clients. We are privileged that they too recognized the opportunity and a positive challenge in our goal to position HTEC highly on the world stage of technology consulting, while creating the best platform for the growth of our people.”
Complemented by the recent acquisition of Execom, as well as the company’s booming organic growth (amounting to 200 new hires last year alone), HTEC Group is on the path to become a go-to partner for global organizations that are looking to accelerate their growth through technology development, digital transformation and product innovation.
About HTEC Group:
HTEC Group is a technology consulting and R&D services company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, the UK, Serbia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
HTEC brings together leading technology experts, creative thinkers, business consultants, and over 700 engineers skilled in product development, hardware and firmware engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, and scalable cloud platforms to deliver fully integrated solutions.
Through partnerships with leading scientific research organizations, global corporate customers, as well as some of the most disruptive startups in the world, HTEC Group is engaged in the development of products used by millions of people.
