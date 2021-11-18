Several Xicato Solutions Win Prestigious Product Innovation Awards
Engineering and Design Excellence is Recognized by Industry
The recognition by our industry peers is testament to the talent and deep know how of our engineering team at Xicato who continue to lead the way in solving the tougher challenges in our industry.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear lighting, is proud to announce that four of Xicato's lighting and controls solutions have won Product Innovation Awards (PIA) by Architectural SSL Magazine. The Product Innovation Awards (PIA) recognizes innovative LED and solid-state luminaires and fixtures on the market, while also spotlighting the players behind the components that make up these light sources.
— Amir Zoufonoun, CEO at Xicato
“With judging and evaluation of products and systems from a distinguished panel of 18 designers and lighting specialists skilled in product evaluation, the PIA program awards manufacturers based on attributes, qualities, functionality and/or performance beyond industry standards,” states Jim Crockett, Editorial Specialist of Architectural SSL.
“We continually strive to innovate and design solutions that shape the future of the smart building industry,” says Amir Zoufonoun, CEO at Xicato. “The recognition by our industry peers is testament to the talent and deep know how of our engineering and technology team at Xicato who continue to lead the way in solving the tougher challenges in our industry. We are honored to have multiple products selected for these coveted Product Innovation Awards.”
Xicato Smart Controls – PIA Winner for Controls Category
Smart Bluetooth Mesh controls provide a superior range of control and monitoring while reducing maintenance costs. Tens of thousands of nodes can share a single, highly secure network within thousands of networks. Xicato Controls can be installed and commissioned in hours/days, rather than weeks/months. Without expensive wires, hubs, or dedicated control gear, commissioning can take place without disruption to operations. Fast, responsive performance and powerful features such as groups, scenes, schedules, and sensor control are easily within reach, even for smaller environments.
Judges’ comments: “A great way for manufacturers to access complete solutions.”
Xicato Intelligent Module (XIM) - PIA Winner for Components/Downlights Category
The XIM is a compact, integrated LED lighting module designed to fit a wide variety of downlight and spot fixtures, and to simplify the design and assembly of controllable LED luminaires. The extremely high quality, integrated XIM driver dims more smoothly and deeply than high-end standalone LED drivers. Combined with Xicato's industry leading color quality, consistency and application-optimized light spectra, the award-winning XIM provides simply the most beautiful lit effect. Over its broad dimming range, XIM exceeds the highest international standards for avoiding health effects related to flicker - it is the only LED solution to achieve this. Another standout feature is the 10-year warranty on color consistency and lumen maintenance.
Judges’ comments: “This intelligent LED module is a marvelous gift to the lighting industry.”
Xicato Full Spectrum Flexible Linear Lighting – PIA Winner for Linear Category
Full Spectrum XFL closely matches the spectrum of natural light that delivers a healthier light experience by minimizing the potential negative effects of artificial light. Xicato’s Full Spectrum uses violet 420nm LEDs and appropriate phosphor for pc-white, resulting in improved spectral performance, eliminates blue light, passes IEC 62778 photobiological testing as RG1 and reduces the cyan gap 475nm, which results in far superior light quality than high CRI white.
Judges’ comments: “This product is so well-rounded, that there is hardly anything left to ask.”
Xicato AC Driver (XAD) – PIA Winner for Drivers and Controls Category
The network-ready XAD solves the number one challenge facing the industry today – long-lasting performance and reliability. With the typical lifespan of an LED light at 7 years and the average AC driver life at 2.5 years, drivers need to be replaced twice within a luminaire's lifetime to power that same light. Not with Xicato AC drivers. XAD is guaranteed to last 7 years. Additionally, the XAD offers the proprietary and patented flicker- free deep dimming to 0.1% that Xicato’s DC drivers are renowned for, enabling natural dimming and fading control. Another differentiator is that XAD is instantly field upgradeable with wireless Bluetooth mesh by the addition of a Xicato Bluetooth module that integrates seamlessly with Xicato's leading controls solution.
Judges’ comments: “Advancing on current technology is the name of the innovation game.”
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021 and Sapphire Award Winner, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
Construction Business Media:
Construction Business Media, headquartered in Chicago, IL is publisher of Architectural Products and Architectural SSL magazines. The company also co-owns and operates TheContinuingArchitect.edu educational platform and maintains websites and electronic extensions of its print publications.
