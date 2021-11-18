Westminster/Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21B105125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 to 11/18/2021, time frame between 1100 pm-0600 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Park Rd and Basin Rd, in the town of Vernon

VIOLATION: Automobile Theft and Theft from a Vehicle (Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/18/2021, from 0630 am to 0734 am, the Vermont State Police received calls from residents at Central Park Rd, and Basin Rd, in the town of Vernon, County of Windham, reporting a stolen vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle. Callers stated there were no signs of force entry, and several items were stolen from the vehicle.

The Investigation is ongoing, anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and to reach out to Trooper Mengbei Wang. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

For residents in Vernon, please make sure to lock your vehicles and doors.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov