Westminster/Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B105125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 to 11/18/2021, time frame between 1100 pm-0600 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Central Park Rd and Basin Rd, in the town of Vernon
VIOLATION: Automobile Theft and Theft from a Vehicle (Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/18/2021, from 0630 am to 0734 am, the Vermont State Police received calls from residents at Central Park Rd, and Basin Rd, in the town of Vernon, County of Windham, reporting a stolen vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle. Callers stated there were no signs of force entry, and several items were stolen from the vehicle.
The Investigation is ongoing, anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and to reach out to Trooper Mengbei Wang. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
For residents in Vernon, please make sure to lock your vehicles and doors.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Westmister Barracks
1330 Westmnster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT, 05158
Dispatch-(802)722-4600
Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov