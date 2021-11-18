SupportU COO, Hui Wu-Curtis, to compete as a finalist in the 2021 CCW Excellence Awards

COO, Hui Wu-Curtis

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW) announced this week that woman, minority-owned BPO, SupportU’s COO, Hui Wu-Curtis has been chosen as a finalist for its prestigious 2021 CCW Excellence Awards in the category of CCWomen Hall of Fame. The CCWomen Hall of Fame celebrates the untiring and impactful contributions of women in the customer contact profession. Membership in the CCWomen Hall of Fame is bestowed upon individuals of extraordinary achievement who have made significant, measurable, and enduring contributions to the advancement of women in customer contact. Nominees are evaluated based on their achievement record in the following areas:

• Professional contributions have enduring value to the customer contact profession

• History of service as a mentor, advisor, and champion for women in customer contact

• Sustained commitment to industry thought leadership and scholarship at CCW events

• Demonstrated commitment to the highest ethical standards

The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance. Finalists were chosen by numerous judging faculty including CCW Advisory Board members & industry experts.

“Hui’s selection for inclusion in the CCWomen Hall of Fame is karma. In all aspects of her life, from professional to personal Hui develops mentoring and growth opportunities for others. Her commitment to creating positive change for her employees and community is inspiring. Hui’s empathy and decency sets a standard that is inspiring, creating a culture of respect and belonging. It is a JOY to work with Hui” said Ron Petrie, CEO of SupportU.

Come join us this December 14th at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas at the CCW Excellence Awards where the winners will be announced! Get Gala Tickets Here: https://bit.ly/3ouAsfM

About CCW – Customer Contact Week

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, now Customer Contact Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events. For questions regarding your press release or to get a quote approved, please contact: Lauren Miller, Divisional Marketing Director, CMP, Lauren.Miller@customermanagementpractice.com

About SupportU©

SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. At SupportU, we offer a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO — where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.

SupportU’s mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. For more information, visit us at www.SupportU.solutions.