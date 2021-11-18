Fine Line Canvas & Upholstery Now Operating in Fountain, Colorado

Your go to business for canvas and upholstery Co-owners Tony Troxell and Cade Kelly Fine Line Canvas’ most sought after service centers on high end marine canvas and upholstery work.

FOUNTAIN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Line Canvas & Upholstery is a locally-owned, professional canvas and upholstery service, specializing in custom made boat covers and interiors since 2011. Co-owners Tony Troxell and Cade Kelly have been working in the canvas and upholstery business for 25 years each and are experienced in custom boat interiors, canvas covers, RV interior work and skirts, tarps, and more. They excel at working on custom projects with their focus being all things boats.“We use our vast knowledge and experiences to provide high-quality service and quick turnaround,” said Troxell, who formerly lived in Maine and started out working for one of the largest sail marine canvas upholstery shops in the Northeast, working on boats from as small as runabouts to motor yachts. He owned his own shop in the Northeast for eight years until he moved back home to Colorado.“Working on the marine canvas side gave me the ability to create something with my hands to add features to a boat above and beyond what the boat looked like originally,” said Troxell. “I never thought that there’d be enough boats in Colorado to support a business, but when I saw the Pueblo Reservoir and the number of boats there, and I quickly decided that this would be a good decision.”Fine Line Canvas’ most sought after service centers on high end marine canvas and upholstery work and their service department promises to keep the customers boat canvas and upholstery in top condition. “There is one other shop up in Denver, but they can’t offer near the level of friendly service, honest diagnosis or timely repairs that we do,” said Troxell. “People are willing to pay for quality work and that’s what we provide, we do not cut corners.”Cade Kelly has lived in Colorado for nearly 20 years and started out in his career by learning about car upholstery. He and Troxell have worked together at Fine Line Canvas for 3 years. Kelly’s favorite and most unique job so far was on the auto side of the business when he had the opportunity to recreate the entire interior of a 1931 Willys-Knight sedan, like the one featured in the 1967 film "Bonnie and Clyde". “That project was a once in a lifetime opportunity that took nearly two months to complete and was a lot of fun,” said Kelly.Kelly’s most favorite, recent marine canvas project was a producing a custom Bimini cover to fully enclose a pontoon boat here in Colorado. “That took almost a month due to it being entirely custom.”Troxell’s favorite project so far in his career was working for a couple of months on a custom yacht that was built by a boat builder in Maine that was built for a Middle Eastern Prince. “It was a beautiful 70-foot speed boat. Over the top wooden interior and only the best marine equipment. I was responsible for custom canvas covers for the entire boat. It was an incredible experience!”At Fine Line Canvas, Troxell and Kelly believe that the most important thing people can do to take proper care of their canvas and/or upholstery is to become a customer and get educated. “Something as simple as using the wrong type of material or poor-quality thread can result in upholstery jobs that fail much too early,” said Kelly.For most people, boat maintenance and repair are not fun or convenient. Fine Line Canvas makes the process as easy and enjoyable as possible. “We want nothing more than to keep you and your vehicle safe in the water, air or on the road. Whether you own powerboat, sailboat, houseboat, RV or more, we’re the place to come to for scheduled maintenance, insurance work, crucial technical repairs, or even a simple repair,” said Troxell.About Fine Line Canvas & UpholsteryIf it Rolls, Floats or Flies – We Can Cover It! Your one stop shop for all your canvas and upholstery needs. Located at 8786 US 85 Hwy in Fountain, CO . Servicing Pueblo Reservoir, Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Region and Denver. Open Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm. (719) 573-7933. For more information, visit http://www.finelinecanvas.com or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/finelinecanvas --30--

