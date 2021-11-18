Free Wheelchair Mission Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit organization that has distributed 1.3 million wheelchairs in 94 developing countries around the world, welcomes Felix Lin, CFA, and Sefakor Komabu-Pomeyie, PhD, to its board of directors.
“Felix Lin and Dr. Komabu-Pomeyie each bring a wealth of experience and a passion for our mission that will significantly enhance our board,” said Stuart Rattray, chair of the organization’s board of directors. “Felix Lin has been a strong supporter over these past 10 years, and we are grateful for his financial expertise. Dr. Komabu-Pomeyie has been a longtime advocate for people living with disabilities and we are blessed to have her support and guidance.”
Lin serves as the President of Institutional Consulting Services for Beacon Pointe Advisors, a financial service firm based in Newport Beach, CA. He brings more than 20 years of investment consulting experience, including his time with Wilshire Associates and as Vice President of Canterbury Consulting. Lin graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles and received his MBA from the University of Southern California.
Lin is a regularly featured speaker and panelist in a wide array of industry events and serves his community by volunteering his time and expertise to Mariner’s Church and Free Wheelchair Mission. He and his wife, Annie, first got involved with Free Wheelchair Mission in 2011.
Originally from Ghana and now based in Vermont, Dr. Komabu-Pomeyie was named the sixth most influential person with a disability in the world in 2016. Her personal experience as a woman of color with a physical disability has shaped her journey as an international disability rights advocate, educator, researcher, and policy analyst for the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (UNCRPD).
Dr. Komabu-Pomeyie has won countless awards, founded Enlightening and Empowering People with Disabilities in Africa, and co-authored several books about education and disability. She holds a BA in French and English, an MA in policy analysis and advocacy, and a PhD in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Vermont.
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Over the past 20 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
Brad Cooper
