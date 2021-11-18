Lepasa uses industry’s best smart contract security practices join hands with CertiK & Genosis Safe
In order to bring more trust, security and transparency Lepasa chose CertiK, Furthermore in order to Lepasa's vision (DAO) Lepasa Opted for Gnosis Safe Multisig
— Ashish A.
The ERC-20 standard has become a popular way to create digital assets and assign protocol voting rights on the Ethereum blockchain. When evaluating an ERC-20 token , from a security assessment point of view, primarily these four qualities matters most:
Verified source code
Industry-standard library use
Limited scope for privileged roles
Simple, modular design
Auditing certificates help new users to count projects seamlessly. It also robust projects reputation on the grounds of trust and transparency. CertiK have audited Lepasa Smart Contracts & have provided detailed information on how transparent and crystal clean integration we have done with Ethereum Smart Contracts. Live track on the process and certificates after completion of the audits can be found here.
CertiK - Security-focused ranking platform to analyse and monitor blockchain protocols and DeFi projects.
In order to bring more trust, security and transparency Lepasa chose world’s leading security auditors CertiK to discover issues and vulnerabilities in the source code of the project as well as any contract dependencies that were not part of an officially recognised library. A comprehensive examination has been performed, utilising Static Analysis and Manual Review techniques.
The auditing process pays special attention to the following considerations:
Testing the smart contracts against both common and uncommon attack vectors.
Assessing the codebase to ensure compliance with current best practices and industry standards.
Ensuring contract logic meets the specifications and intentions of the client.
Cross referencing contract structure and implementation against similar smart contracts produced by industry leaders.
Thorough line-by-line manual review of the entire codebase by industry experts.
$LEPA is the native token for LEPASA ecosystem built on Ethereum blockchain and will be available to users initially via an IDO and later on several DEX and CEX. NFTs created and issued by Lepasa will exclusively be available against $Lepa tokens only. $Lepa will have cross-chain capability on Polygon and Binance Chain. In line with our vision of being a fully active Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), we have transferred the Lepa contract and all its distribution Buckets ownership rights to a Multi-signature wallet from Gnosis Safe.
Geonosis Safe : The most trusted platform to manage digital assets on Ethereum
Most users of Ethereum are used to a single key wallet, often referred to as an externally owned account (EOA). These accounts are secured with a private key, which can be transformed into a 12 word “seed phrase” for the user. If that private key is compromised in any way, the funds can be stolen.
If your business comprises more than 1 person, an externally owned account is not a secure way to manage your crypto business’s funds. If an employee goes rogue or is careless with the private key, the funds are gone forever.
Gnosis Safe is a smart contract wallet running on Ethereum that requires a minimum number of people to approve a transaction before it can occur (M-of-N). This assures that no single person could compromise the funds. Lepasa Genosis Proxy Smart Contract can be found here.
