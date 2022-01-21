Lepasa NFT Collection - Lepasa Polqueen is launching on 24th January 2022
"Lepasa Polqueen" is a limited edition (3240 unique variations) launching on 24th January 2022 at 14:00 UTCNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lepasa NFT project was started almost a year ago, when NFT was not as hyped as they are now. Since the beginning of the project the leadership team at Lepasa had a vision to create something exceptionally good, out of the box.
Introduction:
Lepasa is a mythological virtual world conceptualised by a team of artists and engineered by blockchain enthusiasts. It is an outstanding NFT Project built by a very experienced team of blockchain tech experts, great traditional artists & excellent 3D CGI artists. The vision is to establish an ecosystem that allows users to create, experience, and monetise their content with real-world applications. Every piece of creativity in Lepasa is an NFT token (ERC-721) and is always completely owned by its holder, giving them full control over wherever they choose to use the NFT.
Lepasa’s Intention:
NFTs are growing at an unprecedented pace. They are no longer just pictures and GIFs, they now have actual use cases. We're building an ecosystem that will bring everyone who believes in innovation to join the Crypto & NFT revolution. Our NFTs give owners access to the actual source file, not just a picture of it. These source files can be used in games, videos, pictures, and so much more. The quality of our NFTs sets a new standard in the industry.
What makes Lepasa unique ?
Lepasa creatures are the “Fine Art 3D Game Ready NFTs, And Not Just JPEGs. Lepasa NFTs give the owner access to the actual source file, in turn the NFT owner has capability to animate and use in the games, videos, 3D Metaverses, and so much more.
Team Behind Lepasa:
LEPASA is a collective initiative by leading artists, blockchain veterans & crypto tech enthusiasts. Co-Founded by Ashish Agarwal & Alok Joshi. Ashish has 10 years of experience being founder of tech startups and early Bitcoin adopter in 2013. Alok has been into IT and Softwares for the last 20 years and pursued M.Sc. Informatics from Kingston University, London. The team has strong advisory from industry Veterans like Harish BV (Co-Founder-Unocoin), Bertrand Juglas (DevOps Architect), Naeem Karbhari (Barrister, UK)
Partnerships & Associations:
Lepasa has already been supported by “Polygon Network” & have been benefited with tech and marketing support.
Partnership with Coinmarketcap gave Lepasa large visibility to the crypto audience globally. And more than 3 million CMC users participated in marketing campaign with CMC.
There are more underlined partnerships for various purposes that make Lepasa robust and largely accessible to everyone in crypto space. Such will be announced as and when.
In line with the vision of being a fully active Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), Lepa contract has been transferred with its distribution Buckets ownership rights to a Multi-signature wallet from Gnosis Safe.
Lepasa in Numbers:
Lepasa website has 15000+ unique visitors on a daily basis, Lepasa Telegram discuss group & Announcement Channel each have 80,000+ subscribers and has a very active twitter engagement with over 87,000 followers. Lepasa IDO was sold out in 45 seconds (BNB pool)
