Lepasa NFTs Social Media Campaign "Gift NFTs This Valentine" proves to be great success
NFTs are the latest craze, Katricyan of Seville, Spain chose NFT as a surprise gift for her boyfriend on the occasion of Valentine.
While the majority of what we have seen in the NFT space so far has been related to art and selling artwork, we are likely to see many more applications for the technology in the coming years”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the most common gifts on Valentine’s Day are chocolates, cakes, balloons & jewellery in some cases. People try to be unique & creative while expressing their love. Most people hadn't even heard of NFTs this time last year. NFTs took the art world by storm in 2021, with pieces like Beeple's The First 5000 Days fetching tens of millions of dollars. NFTs are the latest craze, bringing masses to crypto. Katricyan of Seville, a city in Spain chose NFT as a surprise gift for her boyfriend on the occasion of Valentine. “I have been thinking of bringing something unique, out of the world, as a gift for my boyfriend, which he would want to treasure for his life. I came to know through sources that NFTs are the latest craze among boys, so I chose the craziest one” said Katricyan.
— Ashish A.
“Firstly I couldn’t believe this! She has chosen what world is drooling over, for me on this valentine, she has bought one of the coolest 3D NFT for me. I was blown away with the quality and AR feature, which is like cherry on the cake. I hope this may bring fortune for both of us in future” Villi, her boyfriend, expressed his feelings.
Katricyan gifted the next generation functional 3D Metaverse Ready Lepasa NFT to Villi.
Aside from crypto and dating, eToro's research revealed that 8% of respondents would want to receive a nonfungible token (NFT) as a Valentine's Day present this year. Given the growth of the NFT sector, this data didn't come as a surprise. This discovery was interesting, according to Callie Cox, a U.S. investment analyst at eToro, because it shows that Millennials and Gen Z value identity-themed items. "The younger generation wants to possess something that represents who they are in real life or in the Metaverse - NFTs represent this."
“We are so glad that our voice is heard by the lovely community. We have started the “Gift NFTs This Valentine” campaign last week. This news has come as a surprise for all of us at Lepasa.” as mentioned by Ashish Agarwal.
What is Lepasa ?
Lepasa is a mythological virtual world conceptualised by a team of artists and engineered by blockchain enthusiasts. It is an outstanding NFT Project built by a very experienced team of blockchain tech experts, great traditional artists & excellent 3D CGI artists. The vision is to establish an ecosystem that allows users to create, experience, and monetise their content with real-world applications. Every piece of creativity in Lepasa is an NFT token (ERC-721) and is always completely owned by its holder, giving them full control over wherever they choose to use the NFT.
What makes Lepasa unique ?
Lepasa creatures are the “Fine Art 3D Metaverse Ready NFTs, And Not Just JPEGs. Lepasa NFTs give the owner access to the actual source file, in turn the NFT owner has capability to animate and use in the games, videos, 3D Metaverses, and so much more.
Lepasa’s Intention
NFTs are growing at an unprecedented pace. They are no longer just pictures and GIFs, they now have actual use cases. We're building an ecosystem that will bring everyone who believes in innovation to join the Crypto & NFT revolution. Our NFTs give owners access to the actual source file, not just a picture of it. These source files can be used in games, videos, pictures, and so much more. The quality of our NFTs sets a new standard in the industry.
“While the majority of what we have seen in the NFT space so far has been related to art and selling artwork, we are likely to see many more applications for the technology in the coming years.” Ashish further added to his excitement over the future potential for the entire industry.
News & Media
Lepasa Metaverse
info@lepasa.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other