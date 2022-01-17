The Crypto & NFT Community Loves Lepasa, IDO Sold out in 45 Seconds (BNB Pool)
Lepasa Community surprises again, IDO sold out in 45 Seconds (BNB Pool). UniSwap, PancakeSwap & QuickSwap on 18th January 14:00 UTC
Our reason for doing IDO is not raising money but introducing Lepasa to respective communities.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lepasa IDO Sold out in 45 Seconds
— Ashish A.
The Crypto & NFT community loves Lepasa, it has been proven on multiple occasions. First 3 Million+ CoinMarketCap users added Lepasa to their watchlists and now in a never seen before scenario, bought entire tokens available in IDO (BNB Pool) in just a few seconds. Lepa token will be available on UniSwap, PancakeSwap & QuickSwap from 18th January 14:00 UTC onwards
IDO
Lepasa had opened IDO with (1 Million LEPA) 1% of total supply and divided allocation as follows.
The pools have been priced at (IDO - 0.10 USDT, Listing - 0.15 USDT) based on price of paired token at the time of creating IDO contracts (5 January 2022).
Selection Criteria
First of all lepasa sorted all addresses with right answers given in the quiz and then did random selection on each chain. The ultimate purpose for this event was to give early access opportunities to Lepasa knowledge holders and spread awareness among every enthusiast. 928 addresses had been whitelisted for IDO, And every address has been whitelisted for priority allocation, explained below.
ETH - 28
BNB - 500
Polygon - 400
Priority Allocation
All of the participants in the Get VIP programme will be whitelisted for further benefit of Priority Allocation. Which means, whenever Lepasa launches a collection of NFTs, 20% of the total collection will be secured for VIP Members for 24 Hours or more.
100% Liquidity
it is told that every single cent of the raise during IDO, 100% of it will be put into the liquidity on respective DEX.
What is Lepa Token ?
LEPA is the native token for LEPASA ecosystem built on Ethereum blockchain and will be available to users initially via an IDO and later on several DEX and CEX. NFTs created and issued by Lepasa will exclusively be available against Lepa tokens. Lepa will have cross-chain capability on Polygon and Binance Chain.
Lepa token is an ERC-20 Token and is Audited by the smart contract auditing firm CertiK. Furthermore , A well thought and strict Deflation logic is already in place, whenever NFT is swapped from Lepasa, the token exchanged against it will be burnt.
What makes Lepasa NFTs unique ?
Lepasa creatures are the “Fine Art 3D Game Ready NFTs, And Not Just JPEGs. Lepasa NFTs give the owner access to the actual source file, in turn the NFT owner has capability to animate and use creatures in games, videos, 3D Metaverse, and so much more. The possibilities are endless!
Partnerships & Associations
Lepasa has already been supported by “Polygon Network” for its tech and marketing support. In order to bring more trust, security and transparency Lepasa chose world’s leading security auditors CertiK to discover issues and vulnerabilities in the source code of Smart Contracts as well as other contract dependencies. In line with the vision of being a fully active Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO), Lepasa has transferred the Lepa contract and all its distribution Buckets ownership rights to a Multi-signature wallet from Gnosis Safe.
News & Media
Lepasa
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other